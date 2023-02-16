BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock traded up 0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting 16.46. 408,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,319. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a fifty-two week low of 14.33 and a fifty-two week high of 21.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.99.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 50.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,875,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,997,000 after acquiring an additional 632,161 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 23.9% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,035,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 199,594 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,560,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the second quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 373.6% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 125,265 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

