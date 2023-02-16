BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 521,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 31,446 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for 0.5% of Hsbc Holdings PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.35% of BlackRock worth $291,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $738.80.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $33,175,698. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $718.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,785. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $788.65. The stock has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $729.57 and its 200 day moving average is $685.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

