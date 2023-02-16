Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 97.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,400 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 9.9% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Block by 1.7% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Block by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 1.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Block by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.19. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.23.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,507.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,144,334 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

