Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluejay Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 0.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluejay Diagnostics Trading Up 8.7 %

BJDX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.87. 296,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,102. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.83.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components.

