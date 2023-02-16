BMO Capital Markets Increases Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$118.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$112.00 to C$118.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TMTNF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from C$121.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Toromont Industries stock remained flat at $79.39 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of $70.14 and a 12-month high of $96.02.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

