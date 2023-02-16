BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$19.57 and last traded at C$19.62. 134,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 147,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.85.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%.

