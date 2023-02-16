BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Rating) traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$23.84 and last traded at C$23.94. 19,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 20,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.96.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$23.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.53.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th.

