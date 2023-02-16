BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Trading Up 0.9%

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$14.72 and last traded at C$14.72. Approximately 3,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.59.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.03.

BMO US Put Write ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th.

