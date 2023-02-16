Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $49.77

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$49.77 and traded as high as C$58.38. Boardwalk REIT shares last traded at C$58.16, with a volume of 172,824 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEI.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.50 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.86.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Boardwalk REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.83.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.