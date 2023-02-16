Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.87.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Trading Down 14.7 %

Shares of SAM traded down $57.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $335.01. 787,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,592. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $426.36. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $357.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,701,000 after buying an additional 475,135 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,280.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after acquiring an additional 151,393 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,859,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,690,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.