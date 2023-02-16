Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) CFO Daniel J. Brennan Sells 7,572 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BSX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.48. 6,150,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,264,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $48.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BSX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,170,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 174,338 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

