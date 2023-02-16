Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $20.81 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 48,523 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $20,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after buying an additional 764,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after buying an additional 467,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,773,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.03.

Insider Activity

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,811,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,536,039. The company has a market capitalization of $555.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.87, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.05 and its 200 day moving average is $158.87. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $289.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

