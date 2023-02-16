Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,729 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.4 %

CL stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.75 and a 200-day moving average of $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 317.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

