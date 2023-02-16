Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $41.03 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 248.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,509 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,653 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Palo Alto Networks worth $41,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 146,616 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 96,677 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tremblant Capital Group increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 476,001 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 341,946 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,158 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $2.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $174.85. 873,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155,037. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of -359.31, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.12.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares in the company, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,978 shares of company stock worth $39,593,965. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

