Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 31,416 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,416 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 2.0% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $52,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.38.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.69. 345,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,033. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

