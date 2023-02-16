BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) PT Set at GBX 550 by Jefferies Financial Group

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 550 ($6.68) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 212.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BP.B. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 560 ($6.80) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.50) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 540 ($6.55) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 630 ($7.65) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.68) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of LON BP.B remained flat at GBX 176 ($2.14) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,747. The company has a market capitalization of £35.21 billion and a PE ratio of -2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 171.20. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 160 ($1.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 187 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.04.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

