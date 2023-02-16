BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Trading Down 4.8%

BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06). Approximately 286,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 153,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of BrandShield Systems in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of £8.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.20.

BrandShield Systems Plc provides digital brand protection and online threat hunting services. Its software solutions protect customers from phishing, executive impersonation, counterfeiting, social media fraud, and trademark infringement, as well as cover PPC ad protection and affiliate monitoring. The company's solutions cover websites, marketplaces, social media platforms, mobile applications, and paid ads.

