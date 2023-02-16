Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on March 24th

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 6.2 %

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $443.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.02.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRDG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.50 target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bridge Investment Group by 26.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after acquiring an additional 434,346 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Bridge Investment Group by 39.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 156,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $2,177,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $1,792,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Bridge Investment Group by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 77,105 shares during the period. 59.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

