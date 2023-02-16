Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Bridgeline Digital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

BLIN opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.23. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

