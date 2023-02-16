BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 82,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,544,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 559.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $86.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.65. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $97.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

