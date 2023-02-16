BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 377.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 33.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.8 %

Zoetis stock opened at $175.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $81.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 49.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

