BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 38,284 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,284 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $100.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $67.43.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

