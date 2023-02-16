BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 55,000 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

