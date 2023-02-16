BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 573,741 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 573,741 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st.

CVE opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.55. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

