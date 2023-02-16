Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Update

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $143.59. 320,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $183.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.