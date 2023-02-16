Brokerages Set Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) PT at $36.75

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Emergent BioSolutions Trading Up 12.5 %
Shares of EBS opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $45.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.91.
About Emergent BioSolutions
Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.
