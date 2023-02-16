Brokerages Set Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) PT at $36.75

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of EBS opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $45.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

About Emergent BioSolutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.