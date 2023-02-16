Business Platform Tomato Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $21.90 Million (BPTC)

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a market capitalization of $120.67 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin launched on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

