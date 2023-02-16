Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) PT Raised to $18.00 at Evercore ISI

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 126.42% from the stock’s current price.
CABA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $4.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cabaletta Bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
Cabaletta Bio Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ CABA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.95. 784,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,125. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $230.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.50. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $12.88.
About Cabaletta Bio
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
