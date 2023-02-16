Cadence Bank Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 241,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,815,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 596,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,603,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 103,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 244.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $24,116,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $144.31 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.45.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

