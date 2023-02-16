Cadence Bank Buys 13,681 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,398,000 after buying an additional 476,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after buying an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after buying an additional 6,060,171 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,298,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,829,000 after buying an additional 228,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,689,000 after buying an additional 147,776 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

PM stock opened at $101.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.96 and a 200-day moving average of $96.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

