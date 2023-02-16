Cadence Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cadence Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

