Cadence Bank Invests $1.67 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cadence Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 36.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 187.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $114.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $160.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.84.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

