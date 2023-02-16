Cadence Bank Invests $1.95 Million in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Cadence Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in McKesson by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in McKesson by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,077 shares of company stock worth $3,827,128. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCK opened at $363.64 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $260.73 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.19 and a 200-day moving average of $367.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

