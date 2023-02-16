Cadence Bank Invests $733,000 in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cadence Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $490.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $462.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.75. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

