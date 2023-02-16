Cadence Bank Purchases New Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $42,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth $49,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total transaction of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at $34,895,015.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Humana Stock Performance
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Humana Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.94.
Humana Profile
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Humana (HUM)
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.