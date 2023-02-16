Cadogan Petroleum (LON:CAD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.18

Shares of Cadogan Petroleum plc (LON:CAD – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.18 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.88 ($0.02). Cadogan Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02), with a volume of 537 shares traded.

Cadogan Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 20.73.

About Cadogan Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Cadogan Petroleum plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and condensate in Ukraine. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Service; and Trading. The company holds working interest licenses in the Carpathian basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadogan Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadogan Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.