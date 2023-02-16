Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) Trading 7.1% Higher

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.12. 114,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 682,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.
Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Performance
Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile
Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing tecarfarin, a clinical-stage novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug designation for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation. Cadrenal Therapeutics Inc is based in PONTE VEDRA, Fla.
