Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $64.18

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$64.18 and traded as low as C$59.51. Calian Group shares last traded at C$62.00, with a volume of 6,675 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Calian Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of Montreal reduced their price objective on Calian Group to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Calian Group from C$95.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$80.00.

Calian Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$703.27 million and a PE ratio of 50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.16.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

Calian Group ( TSE:CGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$151.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Calian Group Ltd. will post 4.5600002 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Insider Activity at Calian Group

In other Calian Group news, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.10, for a total transaction of C$495,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,289,412.70. In other Calian Group news, Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.10, for a total transaction of C$495,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,289,412.70. Also, Director Raymond Gregory Basler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.67, for a total value of C$197,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares in the company, valued at C$1,705,778.25. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock worth $780,260.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

