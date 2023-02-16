Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Short Interest Down 12.1% in January

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 366,600 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 417,300 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 309,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALA remained flat at $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 104,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $440,491.50, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.05. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $13.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deepika Pakianathan sold 121,333 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total transaction of $47,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 496,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

