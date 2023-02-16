CannabisCoin (CANN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.38

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $460,500.03 and approximately $2.38 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,850.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.19 or 0.00420063 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00090973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.50 or 0.00656151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.61 or 0.00543413 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00174399 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware. CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

