Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Update

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,933,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 3,249,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.8 days.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of CSCCF stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.48. 20,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,203. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.15. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$1.73 and a 1-year high of C$6.00.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCCF. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from $4.75 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.47.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.