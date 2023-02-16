Capstone Investment Advisors LLC Sells 181,400 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,400 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Block by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after buying an additional 84,008 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Block by 42,272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Block by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Block by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Block from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Block to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.23.

Shares of SQ opened at $82.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average is $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,507.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,144,334 over the last three months. 11.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

