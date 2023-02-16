Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Shares Up 1.9%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.55. 115,133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 95,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cardiol Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 51,870 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,094,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 223,478 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 511.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 75,269 shares in the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases.

