Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Shares Up 1.9%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Rating) traded up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.55. 115,133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 95,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Cardiol Therapeutics from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 1.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.19.
Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease. Its lead product candidate, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral cannabidiol formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases.
