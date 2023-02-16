CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in CarParts.com by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 87,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. increased its position in CarParts.com by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,351,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 850,110 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in CarParts.com by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 126,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 88,094 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 19,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim Barnes acquired 24,600 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,552.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on CarParts.com to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of PRTS opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.85.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

