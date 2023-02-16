CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.89

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and traded as low as $2.61. CEL-SCI shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 77,397 shares trading hands.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on shares of CEL-SCI from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $123.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.68.

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CEL-SCI by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CEL-SCI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

