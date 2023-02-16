Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CEGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Celanese Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $122.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day moving average is $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Celanese (NYSE:CE)

