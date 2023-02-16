Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $108.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $122.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.81 and its 200-day moving average is $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. Celanese has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $161.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Celanese by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Celanese by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.