CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,022,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 21.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,574,000 after purchasing an additional 70,952 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 20.7% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Down 0.6 %

Ecolab stock opened at $162.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.42. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.