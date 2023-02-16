CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,795 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in AES were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AES. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AES by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in AES by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 64,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in AES by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in AES by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its position in AES by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 133,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Down 0.8 %

AES Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.37. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.89.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

See Also

