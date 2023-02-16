CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,720 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 115,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 120,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 13,216 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $149,472.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 107,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,481.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $223,519.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,900,131.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,689 shares of company stock valued at $971,962. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57.

A number of research firms have commented on VIAV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.79.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

