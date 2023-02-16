Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) CEO Robert J. Francescon Sells 25,000 Shares

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,199,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Century Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

Century Communities stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,783. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.10.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.32. Century Communities had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 4.9% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $461,966,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, Century Complete, and Financial Services. The West segment refers to projects in California and Washington.

